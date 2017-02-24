Lack gets 9th career shutout, Hurricanes beat Senators 3-0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Eddie Lack stopped 34 shots for his ninth career shutout to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

Jordan Staal, Elias Lindholm and Viktor Stalberg scored, and Phillip Di Giuseppe had two assists to help Carolina snap a five-game losing streak (0-4-1) and move out of last place in the Eastern Conference.

Lack (2-3-1) was making just his sixth start of the season due to concussion issues.

Craig Anderson finished with 41 saves for Ottawa, which snapped a three-game road winning streak. The Senators squandered a chance to move into first place in the Atlantic Division.

Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson moved past Kyle Turris into sole possession of second place on the franchise’s consecutive games played list with 308.

Ottawa had won the teams’ first two meetings this season at home, 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 1 and 2-1 on Nov. 26.

The Hurricanes led 1-0 after a penalty-free first period during which they outshot the visitors 19-7.

Staal put Carolina ahead just 1:19 into the contest, skating from the left corner for a wraparound shot past Anderson for his 12th of the season.

Ottawa outshot the Hurricanes 17-14 in the second, but gave up two more goals.

Lindholm made it 2-0 with 4:44 remaining in the middle period as he took a pass across the crease from Di Giuseppe and beat Anderson stick side.

It went to 3-0 with 42 secons left when Stalberg followed Sebastian Aho’s shot from the left circle and beat Anderson stick side. Victor Rask had the secondary assist, getting his 20th of the season and breaking a 14-game scoreless streak.

NOTES: The Hurricanes are 18-8-2 at home this season. … This was just the second time in eight seasons that Ottawa won the season series against Carolina. … Ottawa C Mike Hoffman (groin) and RW Mark Stone (neck) each missed his second straight game while D Fredrik Claesson was a healthy scratch. … C Derek Ryan and D Matt Tennyson were healthy scratches for Carolina.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Florida on Sunday in the third game of a four-game road trip.

Hurricanes: Host Calgary on Sunday in the finale of their five-game homestand.