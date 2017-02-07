10:53 am, February 8, 2017
NHL News

Kings-Lightning Sums

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:19 pm 02/07/2017 10:19pm
Los Angeles 0 0 0—0
Tampa Bay 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Drouin 16, 7:46. Penalties_Hedman, TB, (hooking), 4:15; Doughty, LA, (hooking), 6:26; Johnson, TB, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 6:26; Gaborik, LA, (slashing), 9:41.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 20 (Namestnikov, Sustr), 6:55. 3, Tampa Bay, Dumont 1 (Hedman, J.Brown), 11:02. 4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 21 (Namestnikov, Witkowski), 18:18. Penalties_Andreoff, LA, (roughing), 2:14; Sustr, TB, (interference), 2:14.

Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Coburn 2 (Drouin, Vermin), 13:08. Penalties_Toffoli, LA, (interference), 6:44; Coburn, TB, (hooking), 10:04.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 19-3-6_28. Tampa Bay 6-8-7_21.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Budaj 25-16-3 (21 shots-16 saves). Tampa Bay, Bishop 13-12-3 (28-28).

A_19,092 (19,204). T_2:25.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Pierre Racicot.

Kings-Lightning Sums
NHL News