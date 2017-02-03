10:11 pm, February 3, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS US judge in Seattle temporarily blocks Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, effective nationwide.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Kessel's OT winner lifts…

Kessel’s OT winner lifts Penguins by Blue Jackets 4-3

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 9:57 pm 02/03/2017 09:57pm
Share
Pittsburgh Penguins' Phil Kessel (81) celebrates his goal with Trevor Daley (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Pittsburgh, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated the 800th game of his career in style, scoring twice, including the winner 3:15 into overtime to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the suddenly scuffling Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Nick Bonino added his eighth for Pittsburgh and Patric Hornqvist scored his fifth goal in his last five games for the Penguins. Matt Murray stopped 28 shots as Pittsburgh drew within two points of second-place Columbus in the taut Metropolitan Division race.

Cam Atkinson capped a third-period rally with his 25th of the season for Columbus. Brandon Dubinsky and Alexander Wennberg also scored for the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves for Columbus, which is just 7-7-1 since going unbeaten (14-0-0) in December.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Kessel's OT winner lifts…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News