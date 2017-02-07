Jones scores on OT to lift Blue Jackets over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Seth Jones took a drop pass from Brandon Dubinsky and wired a high slap shot past goalie Petr Mrazek 3:22 into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jackets ended an 0-1-1 skid and haven’t lost three straight games yet this season. Detroit snapped a two-game winning streak.

Nick Jensen got his second career goal, both in the last four games, and Thomas Vanek added a tying score midway through the second period for Detroit. Mrazek made 24 saves.

Dubinsky and Cam Atkinson scored for the Blue Jackets, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots.

The Red Wings have given up the first goal 31 times this season, but Jensen gave them an early lead. He took a cross-ice feed from Dylan Larkin and drilled a slap shot past Bobrovsky just 3:22 in.

Near the midpoint of the period, Dubinsky threw a seemingly harmless shot from the corner toward the Detroit net. The puck bounced off the leg of Red Wings defenseman Xavier Ouellet, and then Dubinsky swatted it out of the air and past Mrazek.

The Blue Jackets claimed the lead at 15:56 of the opening period when Dubinsky fed a trailing Atkinson as he entered the zone, and Atkinson whipped a low shot through Mrazek’s legs.

Detroit’s NHL-worst power play, operating at a dismal 10.9 percent, tied it nine minutes into the second period on a two-man advantage when Vanek redirected a hard pass from Justin Abdelkader from the edge of the crease.

NOTES: NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski, a big Wings fan who grew up in the Detroit suburbs, was at the game and took a ride on the Zamboni wearing a No. 2 Red Wings jersey. Kesolowski drives the No. 2 car. … Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury . … Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard missed his fourth consecutive game due to an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host Vancouver on Thursday night to begin a seven-game homestand.

Red Wings: Play at Washington on Thursday night to launch a three-game road trip.