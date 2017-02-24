11:11 pm, February 24, 2017
Johnson leads Flames past Panthers 4-2 for 3rd straight

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 10:38 pm 02/24/2017 10:38pm
Calgary Flames goalie Chad Johnson (31) stops a shot by Florida Panthers left wing Jussi Jokinen (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Chad Johnson made 36 saves during his first start in five games to lead the Calgary Flames past the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Friday night for their third consecutive victory.

Sam Bennett, Mikael Backlund, Deryk Engelland and Troy Brouwer had the goals for the Flames, who scored three straight in less than five minutes midway through the first period.

Aleksander Barkov and Nick Bjugstad scored for the Panthers. Roberto Luongo stopped 24 shots in his first start in three games.

The Panthers, coming off the first five-game road sweep in franchise history, have lost two in a row.

Calgary stretched its lead to 3-1 when Engelland swept in a loose puck in the crease with 6:09 left in the first.

Florida closed to 3-2 on Barkov’s shot from the point with 2:40 remaining in the period. Barkov has seven goals in his past eight games.

Brouwer made it 4-2 at 6:19 of the second when he redirected a pass from Matt Stajan into the net from in front.

Bjugstad gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead on his power-play goal at 5:45 of the first when his shot from the left circle went off Johnson’s blocker and in.

The Flames tied it when Bennett grabbed a rebound in front and poked it in at 8:57. Calgary took a 2-1 lead 79 seconds later when Backlund scored on a wrist shot from in front.

NOTES: Luongo passed Ed Belfour for fourth place on the NHL’s list of games played by a goalie with 964. … Flames forward Kris Versteeg played his 600th NHL game. … RW Alex Chiasson played his 300th career game.

UP NEXT

Flames: At the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Panthers: Host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

