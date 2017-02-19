8:04 pm, February 19, 2017
Jets-Senators Sums

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 8:00 pm 02/19/2017 08:00pm
Winnipeg 2 0 1—3
Ottawa 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 9 (Laine, Scheifele), 1:09. 2, Winnipeg, Perreault 6 (Scheifele, Laine), 12:28. Penalties_Stone, OTT, (tripping), 18:27; Byfuglien, WPG, (slashing), 18:54.

Second Period_3, Ottawa, Stone 22 (Phaneuf, Karlsson), 5:10 (pp). Penalties_Chiarot, WPG, (tripping), 4:02; Byfuglien, WPG, (tripping), 11:20.

Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Morrissey 3, 2:33. 5, Ottawa, Smith 14 (Karlsson, Brassard), 5:05. Penalties_Trouba, WPG, (illegal check to head), 6:42.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 7-6-7_20. Ottawa 10-9-15_34.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; Ottawa 1 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 20-15-2 (34 shots-32 saves). Ottawa, Condon 17-10-5 (20-17).

A_19,288 (19,153). T_2:31.

Referees_Francis Charron, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Jonny Murray.

