Jets-Avalanche Sums

|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|0—2
|Colorado
|2
|1
|2—5
First Period_1, Colorado, Iginla 7 (Duchene, Beauchemin), 5:27 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Lowry 8 (Armia), 9:35. 3, Colorado, Mackinnon 12 (Landeskog, Rantanen), 14:35. Penalties_Byfuglien, WPG, (tripping), 3:47; Landeskog, COL, (tripping), 19:21.
Second Period_4, Winnipeg, Lowry 9 (Wheeler, Byfuglien), 0:29 (pp). 5, Colorado, Nieto 3 (Wiercioch, Duchene), 8:03. Penalties_Goloubef, COL, (slashing), 3:39.
Third Period_6, Colorado, Soderberg 5 (Iginla, Comeau), 2:04. 7, Colorado, Nieto 4 (Duchene, Zadorov), 19:22. Penalties_Beauchemin, COL, (delay of game), 8:43; Wheeler, WPG, (high sticking), 9:13; Zadorov, COL, (charging), 9:42; Trouba, WPG, Major (fighting), 9:42; Zadorov, COL, Major (fighting), 9:42; Trouba, WPG, (instigator), 9:42; Trouba, WPG, Misconduct (misconduct), 9:42; Goloubef, COL, (slashing), 12:05.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 7-8-10_25. Colorado 14-8-6_28.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Colorado 1 of 2.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Pavelec 4-3-0 (27 shots-23 saves). Colorado, Pickard 8-14-1 (25-23).
A_13,930 (18,007). T_2:35.
Referees_Francis Charron, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Vaughan Rody.