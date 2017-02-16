Huberdeau scores in OT to lift Panthers past Sharks, 6-5

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored 1:38 into overtime after San Jose’s Joe Pavelski scored twice late in the third period to tie it, and the Florida Panthers beat the Sharks 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Nick Bjugstad and Aleksander Barkov each scored twice for the Panthers, who have won five of six games. Jussi Jokinen also scored.

Jaromir Jagr assisted on Barkov’s second goal for his 1,900th NHL point. Sharks’ fans gave him a nice ovation.

Brent Burns, Joel Ward and Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored for the Sharks, who have lost five of six.

Roberto Luongo stopped 29 of 34 shots for Florida and had to leave the game with a lower-body injury with 38 seconds left in the third period. He was replaced by James Reimer, who stopped two shots.

Martin Jones made 16 saves for San Jose.