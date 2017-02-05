1:15 am, February 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Granlund gets first hat trick, Wild beat Canucks 6-3

Fans celebrate after Minnesota Wild's Mikael Granlund, of Finland, scored his third goal against the Vancouver Canucks, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darry Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mikael Granlund got his first career hat trick, helping the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Saturday night.

Mikko Koivu, Zach Parise and Mike Reilly also scored for the Western Conference-leading Wild, who bounced back after a 5-1 loss in Calgary on Wednesday. Devan Dubnyk made 24 saves.

Brandon Sutter had two goals and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks, who have lost three straight heading into a six-game road swing. Vancouver is five points back of the Flames for the final wild-card spot in the West.

Canucks goalie Ryan Miller made 33 saves.

