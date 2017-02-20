2:06 am, February 20, 2017

Gostisbehere has 3 assists, Flyers beat Canucks 3-2

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 1:22 am 02/20/2017 01:22am
Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, back, and Shayne Gostisbehere celebrate Simmonds' goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists for the first three-point game of his NHL career, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Sunday night.

Wayne Simmonds, Jakub Voracek and Brayden Schenn scored for Philadelphia, and Michael Neuvirth stopped 18 shots in the win.

Markus Granlund and Jannik Hansen scored for Vancouver, which got 25 saves from Ryan Miller.

The Flyers lost the first two games of their three-game swing through Western Canada — a 3-1 defeat to Calgary on Wednesday and 6-3 setback in Edmonton on Thursday — but picked up a much-needed victory to move within two points of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

The Canucks, meanwhile, couldn’t build on Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win against Calgary following a 2-4-0 road trip and head into their five-day break four points back of the Flames for the second wild card in the West.

