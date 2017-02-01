12:36 am, February 1, 2017
Gordie Howe jersey stolen, jeopardizing youth hockey season

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 12:32 am 02/01/2017 12:32am
ASQUITH, Saskatchewan (AP) — A jersey autographed by Gordie Howe has been stolen from the ice rink it was supposed to raise money for.

The jersey was taken from an arena in Asquith, about 25 miles west of Saskatoon, during a break-in over weekend. It was supposed to be raffled off during an annual fundraiser to support the rink.

Jody Nehring with the Asquith community sports center said Tuesday that the theft has been particularly hard on kids who use the rink.

Nehring told 650 CKOM “there were a lot of tears shed” and said the children are “devastated.” Without the funds from raffling the Howe jersey, they may not get to play hockey next year, she said.

Nehring believes the jersey was specifically targeted in the theft. The uniform was on display while tickets were sold and then locked in a back room.

The jersey had been donated by one of Howe’s relatives.

Howe died June 10, 2016, at the age of 88.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
