3:17 pm, February 10, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Frisday's Sports Transactions

Frisday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 2:59 pm 02/10/2017 02:59pm
Share
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated C Francisco Pena for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Austin Adams to the Los Angeles Angels for cash. Signed LHP Luis Perez to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Promoted Kyle Evans to director of pro scouting/special assistant to the president and general manager; Alex Suarez to director of international pro scouting, assistant director of player development and international amateur scouting; Jason Parks to special assistant to the president and general manager; Greg Davey, promoted to coordinator, baseball operations; Albert Lyu to developer, research and development; Andrew Bassett to assistant director, pro scouting; Min Sung to supervisor, Pacific Rim scouting/special assignment professional scout; John Baker to coordinator, mental skills; Jason Cooper to special assignment scout; Jake Ciarrachi to MLB scout; Shane Farrell to Upper Midwest area scout; Ella Cahill to amateur scouting assistant; and Garrett Chiado to assistant, research and development. Named Joe Nelson MLB scout and Nic Jackson pro scout; Jacob Eisenberg assistant, research and development; and John Pedrotty trainee, baseball operations.

NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Gabriel Ynoa to Baltimore for cash.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired INF Phil Gosselin from Arizona for RHP Frank Duncan.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed LHP Tyler Alexander and C Charlie Valerio.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Claimed RHP Carlos Misell and RHP Cody Culp off waivers from Texas.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released LHP Tyler Ihrig, INF Cory Morales, RHP Tyler Harris and C Michael Valadez.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Icezack Flemming and RHP Dan Minor.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Brian Joynt.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Cameron Monger and OF Carl Thomore. Released OF Dominique Taylor, RHP Josh Wood and LHP Ryan Kulik.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Phoenix C Alex Len one game for leaving the bench area and entering the playing court during an altercation in the Feb. 8 game at Memphis. Fined Phoenix G Tyler Ulis and F Marquese Chriss and Memphis G Troy Daniels $15,000 each for their roles in the altercation.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Assigned G Chasson Randle to Delaware (NBADL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced the retirement of OL Kory Lichtensteiger.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Eric Gelinas to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled D Cody Corbett from Colorado (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced F Chris McCarthy was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed G DiDi Haracic.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Named Darren Hiller run game coordinator and offensive line coach and Nick Sheridan quarterbacks coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Josh Henson offensive line coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Harrison Barlow assistant baseball coach.

ST. LEO — Named Tony Paris men’s soccer coach.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Money News NBA News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Frisday's Sports Transactions
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News