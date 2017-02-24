Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Chris Beck, Dylan Covey, Tyler Danish, Carson Fulmer, Lucas Giolito, Brad Goldberg, Tommy Kahnle, Reynaldo Lopez, Juan Minaya and Michael Ynoa; LHPs Carlos Rodon and Giovanni Soto; Cs Omar Narvaez and Alfredo Gonzalez; INFs Tim Anderson, Matt Davidson, Leury Garcia, Yoan Moncada, Tyler Saladino and Yolmer Sanchez; OFs Adam Engel, Willy Garcia, Rymer Liriano, Jacob May and Charlie Tilson to one-year contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Sanders Commings on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Pedro Strop on a one-year contract for 2018.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Matt Wieterson a two-year contract. Placed 1B Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day DL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed C Wilfredo Gimenez.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Jordan Cooper to Wichita for a player to be named and future considerations.

LAREDO LEMURS — Sold the contract of RHP Trey Masek to Cleveland (AL).

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed OF Steve Brown.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Liarvis Breto.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Ryan Kelly and G Lamar Patterson to multiyear contracts. Suspended G Dennis Schroder for one game for failing to return to the team on time following the All-Star break.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Jarrett Jack to a 10-day contract.

PHOENIX SUNS — Waived F Mike Scott and C/F Jared Sullinger. Signed G Ronnie Price for the rest of the season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Matt Malaspina college scout.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB C.J. Spiller.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LS Zak DeOssie.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR DeAndre Carter to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Acquired F Patrick Eaves from Dallas for a conditional 2017 second-round draft pick.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Justin Bailey and Evan Rodrigues from Rochester (AHL). Assigned F Derek Grant to Rochester.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired F Tomas Jurco from Detroit for a 2017 third-round draft pick. Reassigned F Vinnie Hinostroza to Rockford (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Bryan Bickell to Charlotte (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Placed F Adam Cracknell on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 18.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Agreed to terms with C Patrik Berglund on a five-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Cleveland D Ryan Stanton two games for his actions in a Feb. 22 game at Chicago.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced D Ed Wittchow was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Claimed D Travis Jeke off waivers.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed D-M Maxim Tissot.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jack Elliott.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Colton Storm to a one-year contract.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Javi Marquez.

COLLEGE

LIMESTONE — Named Corey Woods offensive line coach and Taylor Anderson secondary coach.

MICHIGAN STATE — Announced LB Jon Reschke has left the football team.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Mike Ekeler linebackers coach.

NORTH TEXAS — Signed football coach Seth Littrell to a five-year contract through the 2021 season.

PERU STATE — Named Laurie Schroeder women’s volleyball coach.

WINTHROP — Announced suspended women’s basketball coach Kevin Cook have mutually parted ways.

WISCONSIN — Named Bob Bostad inside linebackers coach.