Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF Marwin Gonzalez on a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Peter Moylan to a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tommy Hunter on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed C A.J. Jimenez to a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jose Miguel Fernandez on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Aaron Hill and OF Slade Heathcott on a minor league contracts.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Charle Rosario.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed INF BJ Guinn.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

DALLAS WINGS — Traded G Odyssey Sims and a 2017 first-round (No. 11) draft pick to the Los Angeles Sparks for a 2017 first-round (No. 4) draft pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Kyle Flood assistant offensive line coach; Bush Hamdan quarterbacks coach; Dave Brock, Justin Outten and Jess Simpson defensive assistant coaches, and Charlie Jackson and Charlie Weis Jr. offensive assistant coaches.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed T Josh Wells.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Robert Saleh defensive coordinator, Richard Hightower special teams coordinator, Johnny Holland linebackers coach, Jeff Zgonina defensive line coach, Marquis Johnson and Dustin Perry strength and conditioning assistants and Bobby Slowik defensive quality control. Retained the service of Jason Tarver senior defensive assistant and Jeff Hafley defensive backs coach.

NFL Referees Association

NFLRA — Announced the resignation of president Jeff Triplette. Named Tony Steratore president.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Clarence Denmark.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Shea Theodore to San Diego (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Brett Kulak to Stockton (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Juuse Saros from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned G Marek Mazanec to Milwaukee.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated F Kyle Brodziak from injured reserve. Assigned F Wade Megan to Chicago (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Fs Zach Sanford and Jakub Vrana from Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Florida’s Curt Gogol two additional games for his actions in Feb. 15 against Orlando.

SOCCER North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC — Signed M Zach Steinberger.

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Announced senior DT Scott Pagano will transfer.