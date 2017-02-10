Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated C Francisco Pena for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Austin Adams to the Los Angeles Angels for cash. Agreed to terms with LHP Luis Perez on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Smith on a one-year contract and with UTL Jake Elmore on a minor league contract. Designated C A.J. Jimenez and LHP Chad Girodofor assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Promoted Kyle Evans to director of pro scouting/special assistant to the president and general manager; Alex Suarez to director of international pro scouting, assistant director of player development and international amateur scouting; Jason Parks to special assistant to the president and general manager; Greg Davey, promoted to coordinator, baseball operations; Albert Lyu to developer, research and development; Andrew Bassett to assistant director, pro scouting; Min Sung to supervisor, Pacific Rim scouting/special assignment professional scout; John Baker to coordinator, mental skills; Jason Cooper to special assignment scout; Jake Ciarrachi to MLB scout; Shane Farrell to Upper Midwest area scout; Ella Cahill to amateur scouting assistant; and Garrett Chiado to assistant, research and development. Named Joe Nelson MLB scout and Nic Jackson pro scout; Jacob Eisenberg assistant, research and development; and John Pedrotty trainee, baseball operations.

NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Gabriel Ynoa to Baltimore for cash.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired INF Phil Gosselin from Arizona for RHP Frank Duncan.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed LHP Tyler Alexander and C Charlie Valerio.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Claimed RHP Carlos Misell and RHP Cody Culp off waivers from Texas.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released LHP Tyler Ihrig, INF Cory Morales, RHP Tyler Harris and C Michael Valadez.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Icezack Flemming and RHP Dan Minor.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Brian Joynt.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Cameron Monger and OF Carl Thomore. Released OF Dominique Taylor, RHP Josh Wood and LHP Ryan Kulik.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed 1B Marc Flores to a contract extension. Signed RHP Nick Cunningham.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed LHP Hector Hernandez.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Acquired RHP Cody Culp from Gary SouthShore (AA) for future considerations.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Scott Kuzminsky.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Phoenix C Alex Len one game for leaving the bench area and entering the playing court during an altercation in the Feb. 8 game at Memphis. Fined Phoenix G Tyler Ulis and F Marquese Chriss and Memphis G Troy Daniels $15,000 each for their roles in the altercation.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Assigned G Chasson Randle to Delaware (NBADL).

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned F Danuel House Jr. to Delaware (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Fired defensive coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox. Named Bryant Young defensive line coach and Raheem Morris wide receivers/passing game coordinator and assistant head coach. Promoted Marquand Manuel to defensive coordinator and Doug Mallory to defensive backs coach.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Justin Perillo.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released Gs Brandon Fusco and Mike Harris.

NEW YORK JETS — Voided the contract of QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Announced they have given Jack Del Rio coach a new four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Jon Embree assistant head coach/tight ends coach, Bobby Turner running backs coach, Rich Scangarello quarterbacks coach, Ray Wright strength and conditioning coach, T.C. McCartney offensive assistant coach and Nick Kray administrative assistant to the head coach.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced the retirement of OL Kory Lichtensteiger.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Eric Gelinas to San Antonio (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Julius Honka to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Jimmy Howard from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed D Jonathan Ericsson on long-term injured reserve.

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled D Cody Corbett from Colorado (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced F Chris McCarthy was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed G DiDi Haracic.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Named Darren Hiller run game coordinator and offensive line coach and Nick Sheridan quarterbacks coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Josh Henson offensive line coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Harrison Barlow assistant baseball coach.

ST. LEO — Named Tony Paris men’s soccer coach.

WASHINGTON — Suspended men’s senior basketball F Malik Dime.