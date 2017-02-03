Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kelvin Herrera on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated 1B-DH Byung Ho Park for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Belisle on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Carlos Chavez pitching coach at Beloit (MWL), Bryan Corey pitching coach at Vermont (NYP), Shane Zdebiak athletic trainer at Stockton (Cal), and Ed Gitlitz minor league technology and development manager.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Rickie Weeks and RHPs Cory Rasmus and David Carpenter on minor league contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Announced RHP Dylan Floro cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Iowa (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with 2B Cesar Hernandez on a one-year contract and OF Chris Coghlan on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeremy Guthrie on a minor league contract.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Jose Almarante.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Sold the contract of C Jose Gonzalez to Minnesota (AL).

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed OF Denis Phipps.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released OF Aaron Owen and INF Darwin Perez.

TEXAS AIR HOGS — Named Billy Martin Jr. field manager.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Sold the contract of OF Josh Romanski to Minnesota (AL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Atlanta F Taurean Prince $25,000 for forcefully pulling down Miami C Hassan Whiteside during a Feb. 1 game, and Miami F James Johnson $25,000 for escalating the situation in retaliation by throwing a forearm into the chest of Prince.

DETROIT PISTONS — Assigned F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije to Grand Rapids (NBADL).

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived C Anderson Varejao.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Luke Gazdic to Albany (AHL). Activated D Andy Greene off injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Magnus Hellberg to Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Jakub Vrana from Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Announced D Tyler Ganly was reassigned to the team from Charlotte (AHL) and F John McCarron was returned to the team from St. John<s (AHL). Reassigned G Daniel Altshuller to Charlotte.

READING ROYALS — Acquired F Nathan Moon from Toledo for future considerations.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Announced the retirement of D Nat Borchers.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Traded M Lawrence Olum to Portland for a 2018 first-round draft pick and $50,000 of general allocation money.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — Named Ja’Juan Seider running backs coach.

FURMAN — Named David Sims running backs coach.

ILLINOIS — Announced the resignation of linebackers coach Tim McGarigle to become the defensive quality control-linebackers coach with the Green Bay Packers.

IOWA — Named Ken O’Keefe quarterbacks coach.

MISSOURI — Named Brian Odom outside linebackers coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Justin King associate athletic director for new and creative media. Announced sophomore LB Jalen Dread and freshman LB Sherrod Pittman have left the football program.