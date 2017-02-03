Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kelvin Herrera on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated 1B-DH Byung Ho Park for assignment. Signed RHP Matt Belisle to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Rickie Weeks and RHPs Cory Rasmus and David Carpenter on minor league contracts.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Chris Coghlan on a minor league contract.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Jose Almarante.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Sold the contract of C Jose Gonzalez to Minnesota (AL).

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed OF Denis Phipps.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released OF Aaron Owen and INF Darwin Perez.

TEXAS AIR HOGS — Named Billy Martin Jr. field manager.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Sold the contract of OF Josh Romanski to Minnesota (AL).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Luke Gazdic to Albany (AHL). Activated D Andy Greene off injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Magnus Hellberg to Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Jakub Vrana from Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Announced D Tyler Ganly was reassigned to the team from Charlotte (AHL). Reassigned G Daniel Altshuller to Charlotte.

READING ROYALS — Acquired F Nathan Moon from Toledo for future considerations.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Announced the retirement of D Nat Borchers.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Traded M Lawrence Olum to Portland for a 2018 first-round draft pick and $50,000 of general allocation money.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — Named Ja’Juan Seider running backs coach.

FURMAN — Named David Sims running backs coach.

MISSOURI — Named Brian Odom outside linebackers coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Justin King associate athletic director for new and creative media. Announced sophomore LB Jalen Dread and freshman LB Sherrod Pittman have left the football program.