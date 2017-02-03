Friday’s Sports Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kelvin Herrera on a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated 1B-DH Byung Ho Park for assignment. Signed RHP Matt Belisle to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Rickie Weeks and RHPs Cory Rasmus and David Carpenter on minor league contracts.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Chris Coghlan on a minor league contract.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Jose Almarante.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Sold the contract of C Jose Gonzalez to Minnesota (AL).
LAREDO LEMURS — Signed OF Denis Phipps.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released OF Aaron Owen and INF Darwin Perez.
TEXAS AIR HOGS — Named Billy Martin Jr. field manager.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Sold the contract of OF Josh Romanski to Minnesota (AL).
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Luke Gazdic to Albany (AHL). Activated D Andy Greene off injured reserve.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Magnus Hellberg to Hartford (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Jakub Vrana from Hershey (AHL).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Announced D Tyler Ganly was reassigned to the team from Charlotte (AHL). Reassigned G Daniel Altshuller to Charlotte.
READING ROYALS — Acquired F Nathan Moon from Toledo for future considerations.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Announced the retirement of D Nat Borchers.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Traded M Lawrence Olum to Portland for a 2018 first-round draft pick and $50,000 of general allocation money.
FLORIDA — Named Ja’Juan Seider running backs coach.
FURMAN — Named David Sims running backs coach.
MISSOURI — Named Brian Odom outside linebackers coach.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Justin King associate athletic director for new and creative media. Announced sophomore LB Jalen Dread and freshman LB Sherrod Pittman have left the football program.