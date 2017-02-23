11:10 pm, February 23, 2017
Forsberg’s hat trick helps Predators beat Avalanche 4-2

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 10:49 pm 02/23/2017 10:49pm
Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, celebrates with Ryan Johansen (92) after Forsberg scored his second goal of the game against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored his second straight hat trick, and the Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 Thursday night to sweep the season series between the Central Division teams.

Forsberg, who now has a team-high 22 goals, has five goals combined in his last two second periods. Forsberg, who scored three times in the second period of Tuesday night’s overtime loss to Calgary, got the hat trick with an empty-net goal with 36.5 seconds left.

Viktor Arvidsson also scored a goal, and Roman Josi and Ryan Johansen each added two assists as Nashville won its fifth and final game against Colorado this season.

Goalie Pekka Rinne made 20 saves for the win after being pulled Tuesday night.

Jarome Iginla had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who have lost three straight. Peter Wiercioch also had a goal.

