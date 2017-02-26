8:14 pm, February 26, 2017
Forsberg, Neal lead Predators over Oilers 5-4

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 8:04 pm 02/26/2017 08:04pm
Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored for the fourth straight game, Viktor Arvidsson got the go-ahead goal and the Nashville Predators beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Sunday night.

Ryan Ellis, Vernon Fiddler and Colin Wilson also scored for Nashville, winners of three straight. James Neal had three assists.

Connor McDavid, Milan Lucic, Mark Letestu and Jordan Eberle scored for Edmonton, which has lost three of four.

Pekka Rinne made 28 saves for Nashville, extending his winning streak against the Oilers to nine games.

On the winner, Neal had the puck in the low slot and slipped a blind backhand pass to Arvidsson on the left side. Arvidsson tapped in his 21st of the season 1:19 into the third on a power play.

Edmonton challenged the play, thinking Arvidsson was offside. Officials reviewed it for over seven minutes before confirming the goal.

