Flames-Canucks Sums

First Period_1, Vancouver, Edler 3 (Stecher), 12:44. Penalties_Versteeg, CGY, (interference), 18:56; Versteeg, CGY, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:56.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Chaput, VAN, (holding), 4:56; D.Hamilton, CGY, (slashing), 8:45; Brouwer, CGY, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:48; Frolik, CGY, (interference), 17:28.
Third Period_2, Calgary, Giordano 8 (Frolik, Tkachuk), 19:54. Penalties_D.Sedin, VAN, (hooking), 1:41; Edler, VAN, (slashing), 5:08; H.Sedin, VAN, (hooking), 17:49.
Overtime_3, Vancouver, Tanev 1 (D.Sedin), 0:34. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-9-18-1_36. Vancouver 9-7-2-1_19.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Vancouver 0 of 5.
Goalies_Calgary, Elliott 12-13-3 (19 shots-17 saves). Vancouver, Miller 16-16-3 (36-35).
A_18,865 (18,890). T_2:33.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Vaughan Rody.