Ducks-Lightning Sums

|Tampa Bay won shootout 3-2.
First Period_1, Anaheim, Montour 1 (Kesler, Silfverberg), 8:14. 2, Tampa Bay, Drouin 15 (Kucherov, Johnson), 9:48. Penalties_Dumont, TB, (high sticking), 2:08; Theodore, ANA, (hooking), 7:33; Drouin, TB, (interference), 7:36; Brown, TB, Major (fighting), 10:52; Cramarossa, ANA, Major (fighting), 10:52; Johnson, TB, (interference), 12:24; Coburn, TB, (slashing), 18:00; Perry, ANA, (roughing), 18:00; Kesler, ANA, (hooking), 18:47.
Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Killorn 16 (Kucherov), 10:56 (pp). Penalties_Montour, ANA, (hooking), 9:24; Paquette, TB, (tripping), 11:16; Vermette, ANA, (interference), 13:12; Theodore, ANA, (high sticking), 16:33; Theodore, ANA, (high sticking), 16:33; Kucherov, TB, (cross checking), 18:11.
Third Period_4, Anaheim, Getzlaf 8 (Kesler, Bieksa), 4:02. Penalties_Thompson, ANA, (elbowing), 10:19; Hedman, TB, (hooking), 11:19.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_Anaheim 2 (Silfverberg G, Getzlaf G, Rakell NG, Perry NG), Tampa Bay 3 (Point G, Drouin NG, Kucherov G, Boyle G).
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 9-4-3_16. Tampa Bay 7-15-10-5_37.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 5; Tampa Bay 1 of 7.
Goalies_Anaheim, Bernier 8-4-2 (37 shots-35 saves). Tampa Bay, Bishop 12-12-3 (16-14).
A_19,092 (19,204). T_3:1.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Tom Kowal. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.