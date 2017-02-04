Ducks-Lightning Sum

|Anaheim
|1
|0
|1
|0—2
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|0—3
|Tampa Bay won shootout 3-2.
First Period_1, Anaheim, Montour 1 (Kesler, Silfverberg), 8:14. 2, Tampa Bay, Drouin 15 (Kucherov, Johnson), 9:48.
Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Killorn 16 (Kucherov), 10:56 (pp).
Third Period_4, Anaheim, Getzlaf 8 (Kesler, Bieksa), 4:02.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Anaheim 2 (Silfverberg G, Getzlaf G, Rakell NG, Perry NG), Tampa Bay 3 (Point G, Drouin NG, Kucherov G, Boyle G).
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 9-4-3_16. Tampa Bay 7-15-10-5_37.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 5; Tampa Bay 1 of 7.
Goalies_Anaheim, Bernier 8-4-2 (37 shots-35 saves). Tampa Bay, Bishop 12-12-3 (16-14).
A_19,092 (19,204). T_3:1.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Tom Kowal. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.