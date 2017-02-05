2:46 am, February 5, 2017
Coyotes-Sharks Sums

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 1:41 am 02/05/2017 01:41am
Arizona 0 1 1 0—3
San Jose 0 1 1 0—2
Arizona won shootout 2-1.

First Period_None. Penalties_Hertl, SJ, (interference), 11:06; Crouse, ARI, Major (fighting), 14:09; Dillon, SJ, Major (fighting), 14:09; Doan, ARI, (hooking), 16:22; Schenn, ARI, (roughing), 18:17; Smith, ARI, served by Burmistrov, (roughing), 18:17.

Second Period_1, Arizona, Doan 5 (Mcginn, Goligoski), 12:23 (pp). 2, San Jose, Dillon 1 (Marleau, Couture), 17:15. Penalties_Haley, SJ, (roughing), 2:34; Ekman-larsson, ARI, (roughing), 2:34; Labanc, SJ, (slashing), 2:34; San Jose bench, served by Haley (too many men on the ice), 10:33; Burns, SJ, (interference), 14:27.

Third Period_3, San Jose, Couture 18 (Boedker, Marleau), 2:18. 4, Arizona, White 5, 2:44. Penalties_None.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Doan, ARI, (tripping), 2:09.

Shootout_Arizona 2 (, Perlini G, , Vrbata G), San Jose 1 (, Marleau NG, , Couture G, , Pavelski NG).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 10-10-6-2_28. San Jose 13-8-14-5_40.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 4; San Jose 0 of 4.

Goalies_Arizona, Smith 12-15-5 (40 shots-38 saves). San Jose, Jones 27-15-3 (28-26).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:46.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kiel Murchison.

