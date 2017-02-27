3:47 pm, February 27, 2017
Coyotes acquire Pulkkinen from Wild

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 3:37 pm 02/27/2017 03:37pm
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have acquired forward Teemu Pulkkinen from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations.

The Coyotes announced the deal Monday.

The 25-year-old Pulkkinen had a goal in nine games with the Wild this season. He also had 18 goals and 18 assists with the Iowa Wild, earning a spot in the 2017 AHL All-Star Game.

Pulkkinen was originally taken in the fourth round of the 2010 NHL draft by the Detroit Red Wings, and has 12 goals with nine assists in 79 career NHL games.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
