Corey Perry scores twice in Ducks’ 5-2 win over Sabres

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 9:49 pm 02/09/2017 09:49pm
Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) makes a save on Anaheim Ducks forward Corey Perry (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Corey Perry scored twice and added an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Rickard Rakell scored to break a 1-1 tie 55 seconds into the third period, Antoine Vermette and Andrew Cogliano, with an empty-netter, also scored for the Ducks, who were 0-2-1 in opening a six-game road trip. John Gibson stopped 22 shots to earn his second win in his past six appearances. Anaheim also picked up its 68th point to move two ahead of third-place Edmonton in the Pacific Division standings.

Perry broke out of a major slump by ending a six-game goal drought and scoring for just the fourth time 26 games.

Jack Eichel and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo, which lost in regulation at home for the first time since a 4-2 defeat to Boston on Dec. 29.

