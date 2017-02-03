12:47 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Connecticut politicians make pitch…

Connecticut politicians make pitch for New York Islanders

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 4:45 pm 02/03/2017 04:45pm
Share
Pedestrians pass the Barclays Center before an NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin on Friday officially urged the New York Islanders to consider moving to Connecticut’s capital city.

The Democrats sent a letter to the National Hockey League team’s management, offering Hartford’s XL Center as an option for its interim use.

They also suggested the downtown arena could be “a long-term solution to your needs,” noting it would be transformed into “today’s NHL standards.” They pledged to work with “private partners to develop the building you would be proud to call home.”

The Islanders’ future in Brooklyn was called into question Monday when it was reported arena management wasn’t counting on any revenue from the hockey club beyond the 2018-19 season. Islanders’ management has declined to comment.

Hartford currently hosts a minor league hockey team. The city of approximately 125,000 people was previously home to the Whalers, an NHL team that relocated to North Carolina in 1997.

Malloy and Bronin wrote that Connecticut offers “an NHL market with more Fortune 500 companies than many NHL cities” and a population base where 35 percent of the households within 60 minutes of Hartford have an average income of more than $100,000.

“Of course, Hartford was home to the Whalers, whose fan base is still ranked as one of the NHL’s most energetic with the continued sale of items trademarked with the classic green and blue logo,” they wrote. “This is a ready market anxious for an NHL team, eager to fill seats, buy merchandise and support your team.”

The Islanders currently have an American Hockey League affiliate in Bridgeport.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Connecticut politicians make pitch…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News