Chimera, Greiss lead Islanders to 3-1 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Chimera scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

John Tavares and Casey Cizikas also scored for the Islanders, who have won nine of their last 13 games to move closer to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Wayne Simmonds scored for Philadelphia, which lost its third straight. The Flyers avoided getting shut out in three consecutive regular-season games for the first time in the franchise’s 50-year history.

The Flyers entered holding the second wild-card position in the East, just one point ahead of Boston. The Islanders sat three points back but with three games in hand on Philadelphia. All total, eight teams were within five points of the Flyers entering Thursday.