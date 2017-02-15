10:50 pm, February 15, 2017
Carter Hutton helps Blues beat Red Wings 2-0

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 10:47 pm 02/15/2017 10:47pm
Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) screens a shot on St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton (40) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Carter Hutton made 25 saves for his second straight shutout, Ivan Barbashev scored 2:06 into the game and Jaden Schwartz had an empty-net goal in the final seconds, helping the St. Louis Blues beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The Blues have won a season-high five straight games, and coach Mike Yeo has won six of seven since replacing the fired Ken Hitchcock.

Detroit has dropped five straight games for the second time in less than a month, matching its season-long losing streak. Detroit also lost five straight following a 6-2 start to what’s become a difficult season.

The Red Wings played their first home game since team owner Mike Ilitch died Friday.

NHL News
