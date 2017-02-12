Canucks-Sabres Sums

|Vancouver
First Period_1, Buffalo, Ennis 4 (Rodrigues), 4:58. 2, Vancouver, Horvat 17 (Hutton, Granlund), 9:07 (pp). 3, Vancouver, Chaput 2 (D.Sedin), 16:37. 4, Buffalo, Okposo 18 (O’reilly, Ristolainen), 19:44. Penalties_Lehner, BUF, served by Ennis, (roughing), 7:15; Falk, BUF, (roughing), 7:15; Burrows, VAN, (roughing), 7:15; Kane, BUF, (elbowing), 14:33.
Second Period_5, Vancouver, Burrows 9 (Horvat, Stecher), 5:00. 6, Vancouver, Chaput 3 (Edler, Burrows), 15:33. Penalties_Buffalo bench, served by Ennis (too many men on the ice), 7:01; Mccabe, BUF, (hooking), 13:31; Edler, VAN, (holding), 19:02.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Okposo, BUF, (tripping), 4:00; Eichel, BUF, (tripping), 10:03; Sbisa, VAN, (hooking), 14:36; Tryamkin, VAN, (holding), 17:26.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 11-12-8_31. Buffalo 10-6-12_28.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 6; Buffalo 0 of 3.
Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 10-10-3 (28 shots-26 saves). Buffalo, Lehner 14-16-6 (31-27).
A_18,876 (18,690). T_2:28.
Referees_Garrett Rank, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Greg Devorski.