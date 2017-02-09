10:46 pm, February 9, 2017
28° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Canucks-Blue Jackets Sums

Canucks-Blue Jackets Sums

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 9:44 pm 02/09/2017 09:44pm
Share
Vancouver 0 2 1—3
Columbus 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Stecher, VAN, (holding), 17:04.

Second Period_1, Vancouver, D.Sedin 12 (H.Sedin, Granlund), 0:44. 2, Vancouver, Eriksson 11 (D.Sedin, H.Sedin), 8:53 (pp). Penalties_Sedlak, CBJ, (tripping), 7:59.

Third Period_3, Vancouver, Megna 4 (Stecher, Edler), 10:47. Penalties_Hansen, VAN, (delay of game), 7:41; Saad, CBJ, (tripping), 8:45; Hartnell, CBJ, (roughing), 16:56; Tryamkin, VAN, (roughing), 16:56; Burrows, VAN, (roughing), 16:56; Sedlak, CBJ, (roughing), 16:56.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-8-7_24. Columbus 9-14-10_33.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 2; Columbus 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Miller 15-14-3 (33 shots-33 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 29-11-3 (24-21).

A_13,979 (18,144). T_2:23.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Bryan Pancich.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Canucks-Blue Jackets Sums
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News