Canucks-Blue Jackets Sums

|Vancouver
|0
|2
|1—3
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_None. Penalties_Stecher, VAN, (holding), 17:04.
Second Period_1, Vancouver, D.Sedin 12 (H.Sedin, Granlund), 0:44. 2, Vancouver, Eriksson 11 (D.Sedin, H.Sedin), 8:53 (pp). Penalties_Sedlak, CBJ, (tripping), 7:59.
Third Period_3, Vancouver, Megna 4 (Stecher, Edler), 10:47. Penalties_Hansen, VAN, (delay of game), 7:41; Saad, CBJ, (tripping), 8:45; Hartnell, CBJ, (roughing), 16:56; Tryamkin, VAN, (roughing), 16:56; Burrows, VAN, (roughing), 16:56; Sedlak, CBJ, (roughing), 16:56.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-8-7_24. Columbus 9-14-10_33.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 2; Columbus 0 of 2.
Goalies_Vancouver, Miller 15-14-3 (33 shots-33 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 29-11-3 (24-21).
A_13,979 (18,144). T_2:23.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Bryan Pancich.