3:43 pm, February 26, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Joseph Wapner, who presided over 'The People's Court' on TV, has died.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Bruins-Stars Sum

Bruins-Stars Sum

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 3:18 pm 02/26/2017 03:18pm
Share
Boston 2 2 2—6
Dallas 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 27 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 5:56. 2, Boston, Krejci 16 (Backes, Krug), 6:51.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Klingberg 10 (Shore, Hudler), 4:40. 4, Dallas, Hudler 3 (Seguin, Ja.Benn), 11:49 (pp). 5, Boston, Vatrano 10 (Miller, Spooner), 14:41. 6, Boston, Bergeron 15 (Chara, Marchand), 15:21.

Third Period_7, Boston, Bergeron 16 (Marchand, Krug), 7:48. 8, Dallas, Seguin 22 (Klingberg, Sharp), 13:00. 9, Boston, Spooner 10 (Pastrnak, Krug), 14:23 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Boston 9-10-9_28. Dallas 5-18-13_36.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 2; Dallas 1 of 2.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 29-14-4 (36 shots-33 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 14-19-6 (28-22).

A_18,006 (18,532). T_2:35.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Mike Leggo. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brian Mach.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Bruins-Stars Sum
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News