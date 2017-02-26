Bruins-Stars Sum

|Boston
|2
|2
|2—6
|Dallas
|0
|2
|1—3
First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 27 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 5:56. 2, Boston, Krejci 16 (Backes, Krug), 6:51.
Second Period_3, Dallas, Klingberg 10 (Shore, Hudler), 4:40. 4, Dallas, Hudler 3 (Seguin, Ja.Benn), 11:49 (pp). 5, Boston, Vatrano 10 (Miller, Spooner), 14:41. 6, Boston, Bergeron 15 (Chara, Marchand), 15:21.
Third Period_7, Boston, Bergeron 16 (Marchand, Krug), 7:48. 8, Dallas, Seguin 22 (Klingberg, Sharp), 13:00. 9, Boston, Spooner 10 (Pastrnak, Krug), 14:23 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Boston 9-10-9_28. Dallas 5-18-13_36.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 2; Dallas 1 of 2.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 29-14-4 (36 shots-33 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 14-19-6 (28-22).
A_18,006 (18,532). T_2:35.
Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Mike Leggo. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brian Mach.