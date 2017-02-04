4:37 pm, February 5, 2017
Blackhawks-Stars Sum

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 10:56 pm 02/04/2017 10:56pm
Chicago 0 2 3—5
Dallas 0 1 2—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Faksa 8 (Shore, Hamhuis), 0:08. 2, Chicago, Hartman 12 (Kero, Hossa), 6:20. 3, Chicago, Forsling 2 (Seabrook, Kruger), 8:34.

Third Period_4, Dallas, Ja.Benn 16 (Eakin, Klingberg), 0:40. 5, Dallas, Seguin 19, 9:24. 6, Chicago, Kane 17 (Anisimov), 9:59. 7, Chicago, Van riemsdyk 2 (Anisimov, Panarin), 15:57. 8, Chicago, Toews 10 (Keith, Hossa), 19:59 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Chicago 11-17-8_36. Dallas 10-12-12_34.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 2; Dallas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 20-12-3 (34 shots-31 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 11-15-6 (35-31).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:28.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Mark Wheler.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
