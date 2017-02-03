Bergeron missing from Bruins practice, listed as day to day

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are hopeful they won’t be missing one of their top scorers when they open a crucial four-game homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Center Patrice Bergeron didn’t practice Friday because of a lower-body injury suffered Wednesday in a 5-3 loss at Washington. Bergeron, who is fifth on the Bruins with 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists), played two more shifts before leaving the game for good.

General manager Don Sweeney classified Bergeron as day to day. Coach Claude Julien wouldn’t rule out Bergeron against the Maple Leafs.

The Bruins also practiced without goaltender Tuukka Rask, who said he popped his groin on Wednesday. Sweeney said Rask was taking a “maintenance day,” and Julien said he expected Rask to make his 12th straight start on Saturday.

The Bruins are in third place in the Atlantic Division with 58 points, three ahead of the Leafs. After a four-day break following the Toronto game, Boston will play three games in four nights.