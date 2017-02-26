8:13 pm, February 26, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » AP Source: Wild acquire…

AP Source: Wild acquire Hanzal in trade with Coyotes

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 7:42 pm 02/26/2017 07:42pm
Share

A person with knowledge of the trade says the Minnesota Wild have acquired Czech center Martin Hanzal from the Arizona Coyotes.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Details on the return to Arizona were not immediately available.

Hanzal was considered one of the top rental players available ahead of Wednesday’s NHL trade deadline. The 30-year-old pending unrestricted free agent has 16 goals and 10 assists in 51 games this season and 313 points in 608 NHL games, all with the Coyotes.

The move signals an aggressive approach from the Wild, who lead the Central Division and Western Conference by three points over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » AP Source: Wild acquire…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News