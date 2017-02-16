4:56 pm, February 16, 2017
AP Interview: Investor optimistic on Seattle arena chances

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 4:37 pm 02/16/2017 04:37pm
SEATTLE (AP) — Investor Chris Hansen stressed patience and optimism Thursday in his ongoing effort to build an arena to house a possible NBA or NHL franchise in Seattle’s stadium district.

Hansen’s interview with The Associated Press represented his first public comments in nearly two years about the efforts. Hansen acknowledged his investment group was surprised by the City Council’s decision last May to deny a proposed street closure that would have moved the project forward with some public investment.

Hansen said his group reevaluated the situation after the vote and decided to turn the project into a privately financed facility. Hansen said there would be other investors in addition to the five made public so far — including Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The new proposal still requires the same street closure that was denied a year ago.

