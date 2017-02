By The Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jake Allen made 30 saves, Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Magnus Paajarvi, Patrik Berglund, Alex Steen and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues (27-22-5). It was Allen’s second shutout of the season.

Ottawa goaltender Andrew Hammond had 24 saves in his first start since Dec. 18. He had been sidelined by a high ankle sprain.