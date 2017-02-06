Agostino helps Blues beat Flyers 2-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kenny Agostino scored his first goal in almost three years, Carter Hutton had 26 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Monday night.

Paul Stastny also scored for St. Louis, which won for the second time in three games after coach Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock on Feb. 1, following a 1-5-0 stretch. Hutton, who allowed 13 goals in his three previous appearances, posted his first shutout since Jan. 24 and No. 3 on the season.

Michal Neuvirth made 14 stops for Philadelphia, which dropped its second straight game.

The Flyers also were shut out in their last game, a 1-0 overtime loss to Los Angeles on Saturday. Their three leading goal-scorers, Wayne Simmonds, Brayden Schenn and Jakub Voracek, have not scored in their past four games.

The Blues won despite being held to a season-low 16 shots. It was just the third time this season they have been held to fewer than 20 shots.

The 24-year-old Agostino was recalled from the minors when the team announced Sunday that forward Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Agostino was leading the AHL with 60 points (18 goals, 42 assists) in 48 games.

He scored on a breakaway 2:10 into the third period, beating Neuvirth under the crossbar to give the Blues a 2-0 lead. It was his first NHL goal since April 4, 2014, as a rookie with the Calgary Flames.

After a scoreless first period in which the Flyers outshot the Blues 11-1 but failed to score on two power-play opportunities, St. Louis jumped in front on a crafty redirection by Stastny with 4:38 remaining in the second.

Stastny turned his right skate to change the direction of Kevin Shattenkirk’s point shot for his 15th goal of the season and his third in three games. The Flyers challenged the goal, contending Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson failed to keeping puck inside the offensive zone just before the score, but replays were deemed inconclusive.

NOTES: Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere, who has gone 27 games without a goal and is a team-worst minus-19, was a healthy scratch for the third straight game. F Travis Konecny, a healthy scratch the previous two games, replaced F Matt Read in the lineup.

UP NEXT

Blues: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Flyers: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.