12:20 pm, February 15, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, President Trump holds a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Agency: St. Louis paramedic…

Agency: St. Louis paramedic lied about Boston Marathon help

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 11:58 am 02/15/2017 11:58am
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Fire Department says a paramedic training officer falsely claimed he ran to the aid of victims at the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Shawn Daniel was honored at a St. Louis Blues hockey game in January. A posting on the Fire Department’s Facebook page on Jan. 18 said he was among the emergency workers who hurried to help those injured in the bombing. Daniel was working at the time for a private ambulance company near Boston.

But the Fire Department says in a statement Tuesday that Daniel was never on the scene of the bombing and did not provide medical assistance. The Fire Department apologized.

The statement does not say what discipline Daniel might face. A message left with a department spokesman Wednesday wasn’t immediately returned.

Topics:
Latest News National News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Agency: St. Louis paramedic…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most romantic movie couples

From Rhett & Scarlett to Harry & Sally, who are the most romantic movie couples?

Recommended
Latest

NHL News