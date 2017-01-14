11:08 pm, January 14, 2017
Zucker scores winning goal, Wild beat Stars 5-4

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 11:02 pm 01/14/2017 11:02pm
Minnesota Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) is congratulated by Marco Scandella (6) and Jason Pominville (29) after their NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday Jan. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Zucker scored the winner with 6:45 to play as the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 after blowing a four-goal lead Saturday night.

Zucker skated into the paint as Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen blocked a shot. The puck bounced off Zucker’s chest and into the goal just before the net came off its moorings. A replay review confirmed the goal.

Three Minnesota players scored in the first 4:01, and the Wild led 4-0 before the period ended.

The goals by Mikko Koivu, Eric Staal and Matt Dumba knocked Stars starting goalie Antti Niemi from the game without a save.

Chris Stewart also scored against Lehtonen for a 4-0 lead at 12:45 of the first.

The Stars rallied with Antoine Roussel scoring 7 seconds before the first period ended, Jiri Hudler and Tyler Seguin adding second-period goals and John Klingberg tying it on the power play with 8:47 remaining.

