Wild-Stars Sum

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 11:44 pm
Minnesota 1 1 0 0—3
Dallas 0 2 0 0—2
Minnesota won shootout 3-2.

First Period_1, Minnesota, Pominville 8, 13:35.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Koivu 14 (Granlund, Niederreiter), 4:38 (pp). 3, Dallas, Seguin 17 (Spezza, Roussel), 9:38. 4, Dallas, Eaves 18 (Spezza, Benn), 19:39 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Minnesota 3 (Pominville G, Parise NG, Zucker NG, Koivu G, Stewart G), Dallas 2 (Eaves G, Seguin NG, Sharp NG, Benn G, Spezza NG).

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 14-6-11-2_33. Dallas 8-11-14-4_37.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 4; Dallas 1 of 5.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 26-8-3 (37 shots-35 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 9-13-6 (33-31).

A_17,877 (18,532). T_2:48.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Trent Knorr.

