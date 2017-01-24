Wild-Stars Sum

|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|0—3
|Dallas
|0
|2
|0
|0—2
|Minnesota won shootout 3-2.
First Period_1, Minnesota, Pominville 8, 13:35.
Second Period_2, Minnesota, Koivu 14 (Granlund, Niederreiter), 4:38 (pp). 3, Dallas, Seguin 17 (Spezza, Roussel), 9:38. 4, Dallas, Eaves 18 (Spezza, Benn), 19:39 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Minnesota 3 (Pominville G, Parise NG, Zucker NG, Koivu G, Stewart G), Dallas 2 (Eaves G, Seguin NG, Sharp NG, Benn G, Spezza NG).
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 14-6-11-2_33. Dallas 8-11-14-4_37.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 4; Dallas 1 of 5.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 26-8-3 (37 shots-35 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 9-13-6 (33-31).
A_17,877 (18,532). T_2:48.
Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Trent Knorr.
comments