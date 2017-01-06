1:49 am, January 6, 2017
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. for Frederick County and parts of Loudoun and Montgomery counties.

Wild-Sharks Sum

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 1:22 am
Minnesota 0 1 4—5
San Jose 0 2 2—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, San Jose, Donskoi 5 (Labanc, Dillon), 8:22. 2, San Jose, Pavelski 13 (Couture, Burns), 11:27. 3, Minnesota, Staal 12 (Parise, Coyle), 18:59 (pp).

Third Period_4, Minnesota, Parise 7 (Niederreiter, Staal), 2:08. 5, San Jose, Ward 3 (Burns, Marleau), 3:49. 6, San Jose, Marleau 11 (Ward, Tierney), 4:21. 7, Minnesota, Staal 13 (Parise), 5:06. 8, Minnesota, Koivu 10 (Zucker, Granlund), 8:23. 9, Minnesota, Koivu 11 (Granlund, Zucker), 10:18.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 5-6-15_26. San Jose 8-15-11_34.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 3; San Jose 0 of 1.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 20-7-3 (34 shots-30 saves). San Jose, Jones 19-13-2 (26-21).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:25.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Jonny Murray.

