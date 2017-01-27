1:39 am, January 27, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Through Thursday, January 26, 2017

Through Thursday, January 26, 2017

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 1:18 am 01/27/2017 01:18am
Share
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 51 17 42 59
Sidney Crosby, PIT 42 28 27 55
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 47 22 32 54
Brent Burns, SJ 50 21 30 51
Brad Marchand, BOS 52 21 28 49
Patrick Kane, CHI 51 15 34 49
Mark Scheifele, WPG 49 22 26 48
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 49 21 26 47
Tyler Seguin, DAL 50 18 29 47
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 49 13 34 47
Cam Atkinson, CLS 48 24 22 46
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 51 19 27 46
Phil Kessel, PIT 48 15 31 46
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 49 23 22 45
4 tied with 44 pts.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Through Thursday, January 26, 2017
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News