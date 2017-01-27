Through Thursday, January 26, 2017

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|51
|17
|42
|59
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|42
|28
|27
|55
|Evgeni Malkin, PIT
|47
|22
|32
|54
|Brent Burns, SJ
|50
|21
|30
|51
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|52
|21
|28
|49
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|51
|15
|34
|49
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|49
|22
|26
|48
|Vladimir Tarasenko, STL
|49
|21
|26
|47
|Tyler Seguin, DAL
|50
|18
|29
|47
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|49
|13
|34
|47
|Cam Atkinson, CLS
|48
|24
|22
|46
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|51
|19
|27
|46
|Phil Kessel, PIT
|48
|15
|31
|46
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|49
|23
|22
|45
|4 tied with 44 pts.
comments