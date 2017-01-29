1:51 am, January 30, 2017
Sunday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 5:10 pm 01/29/2017 05:10pm
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Lamar Patterson to a 10-day contract.

CHICAGO BULLS — Recalle G Denzel Valentine to Windy City (NBADL).

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Eddie Lack from Charlotte (AHL).

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced Justin Agosta was returned to the team by Albany (AHL), Ed Wittchow was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL). Released Travis Armstrong.

READING ROYALS — Announced F Olivier Labelle was been returned to the team by Syracuse (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Announced G Parker Milner was reassigned to the team by Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired G John Alvbage on loan from IFK Goteborg (Sweden).

COLLEGE

PURDUE — Announced that men’s redshirt-junior F Basil Smotherman is no longer a member of the basketball team.

