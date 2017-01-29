Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Lamar Patterson to a 10-day contract.

CHICAGO BULLS — Recalle G Denzel Valentine to Windy City (NBADL).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Eddie Lack from Charlotte (AHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced F Olivier Labelle was been returned to the team by Syracuse (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Announced G Parker Milner was reassigned to the team by Hershey (AHL).

COLLEGE

PURDUE — Announced that men’s redshirt-junior F Basil Smotherman is no longer a member of the basketball team.

