Stars-Kings Sums

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 1:33 am 01/10/2017 01:33am
Dallas 1 2 3—6
Los Angeles 0 1 3—4

First Period_1, Dallas, Ritchie 8 (Korpikoski), 19:03. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Seguin 15 (Spezza, Hudler), 9:04. 3, Los Angeles, Shore 4 (Doughty, Pearson), 15:05 (sh). 4, Dallas, Oleksiak 5 (Faksa, Sharp), 17:43. Penalties_Dallas bench, served by Sharp (too many men on the ice), 12:55; Muzzin, LA, (holding), 13:26.

Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Brown 5 (Martinez, Dowd), 2:16 (pp). 6, Dallas, Shore 7 (Sharp, Faksa), 2:59. 7, Los Angeles, Kopitar 4 (Lewis, Forbort), 4:20. 8, Los Angeles, Doughty 7 (Kopitar, Carter), 5:18 (pp). 9, Dallas, Hudler 1 (Seguin), 7:44. 10, Dallas, Sharp 2 (Shore, Faksa), 19:07. Penalties_Eakin, DAL, (slashing), 0:32; Spezza, DAL, (hooking), 4:43.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-11-8_26. Los Angeles 7-8-7_22.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Los Angeles 4 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 9-10-4 (21 shots-17 saves), Niemi 8-6-4 (1-1). Los Angeles, Zatkoff 2-6-1 (3-3), Budaj 18-11-3 (22-17).

A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:35.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Bryan Pancich.

NHL News