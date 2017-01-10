Stars-Kings Sum

|Dallas
|1
|2
|3—6
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|3—4
First Period_1, Dallas, Ritchie 8 (Korpikoski), 19:03.
Second Period_2, Dallas, Seguin 15 (Spezza, Hudler), 9:04. 3, Los Angeles, Shore 4 (Doughty, Pearson), 15:05 (sh). 4, Dallas, Oleksiak 5 (Faksa, Sharp), 17:43.
Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Brown 5 (Martinez, Dowd), 2:16 (pp). 6, Dallas, Shore 7 (Sharp, Faksa), 2:59. 7, Los Angeles, Kopitar 4 (Lewis, Forbort), 4:20. 8, Los Angeles, Doughty 7 (Kopitar, Carter), 5:18 (pp). 9, Dallas, Hudler 1 (Seguin), 7:44. 10, Dallas, Sharp 2 (Shore, Faksa), 19:07.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-11-8_26. Los Angeles 7-8-7_22.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Los Angeles 4 of 3.
Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 9-10-4 (21 shots-17 saves), Niemi 8-6-4 (1-1). Los Angeles, Zatkoff 2-6-1 (3-3), Budaj 18-11-3 (22-17).
A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:35.
Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Bryan Pancich.
