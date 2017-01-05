10:49 pm, January 5, 2017
Skinner, Ryan lift Hurricanes over Blues 4-2

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 10:48 pm 01/05/2017 10:48pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jeff Skinner put Carolina ahead in the third period and Derek Ryan scored twice, helping the Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday night.

Skinner scored a power-play goal with 6:08 remaining to make it 3-2, and then Ryan added an empty-netter for his second of the game with 1:19 left. Skinner’s goal was his 14th of the season.

Jay McClement also scored for Carolina, which ended a two-game losing streak. Cam Ward made 21 saves.

Joel Edmundson and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, which was coming off a 4-1 win over Chicago in the Winter Classic on Monday. Jake Allen made 25 saves but lost to Carolina for the first time in four starts.

McClement, a former member of the Blues, tied it at 2 with 8:58 left in the second period. That came after Tarasenko scored his team-high 19th goal of the season midway through the second.

Notes: Carolina RW Ty Rattie, claimed on waivers Wednesday from the Blues, played regular shifts in his first game with his new team. Rattie was a healthy scratch in his last 15 games in St. Louis. … The Hurricanes have committed a league-low 105 penalties this season. … The teams will meet twice the season, the final contest coming April 8 in Carolina. … St. Louis D Carl Gunnarsson missed the contest after injuring his lower-body injury in the third period of the Winter Classic.

UP NEXT

Carolina: Plays at Chicago on Friday night.

St. Louis: Hosts Dallas on Saturday in the fifth game of a season-high six-game homestand.

