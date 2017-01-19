Sharks-Kings Sum

|San Jose
|2
|1
|0—3
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, San Jose, Burns 19 (Thornton, Karlsson), 3:31. 2, Los Angeles, Pearson 14 (Brown, Forbort), 5:46. 3, San Jose, Wingels 5 (Haley), 15:42.
Second Period_4, San Jose, Pavelski 16 (Ward, Thornton), 10:00 (pp). 5, Los Angeles, Gaborik 4 (Clifford, Brown), 15:19.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 9-12-6_27. Los Angeles 7-12-5_24.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 4; Los Angeles 0 of 4.
Goalies_San Jose, Jones 23-14-2 (24 shots-22 saves). Los Angeles, Budaj 20-13-3 (27-24).
A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:36.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Brian Murphy.
