Sharks-Jets Sums

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 11:06 pm 01/24/2017 11:06pm
San Jose 1 1 2—4
Winnipeg 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Burns 21 (Thornton, Couture), 3:59 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Little 11 (Morrissey, Byfuglien), 8:02. Penalties_Petan, WPG, (holding), 2:30; Winnipeg bench, served by Tanev (too many men on the ice), 3:06; Karlsson, SJ, (hooking), 14:46.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Couture 16 (Boedker, Vlasic), 0:27. 4, Winnipeg, Copp 7 (Byfuglien, Wheeler), 18:01. Penalties_None.

Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Little 12 (Morrissey, Laine), 4:00. 6, San Jose, Karlsson 6, 9:37 (sh). 7, San Jose, Marleau 17 (Carpenter, Dillon), 15:27. Penalties_Labanc, SJ, (tripping), 8:09; Trouba, WPG, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 9:37.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 8-7-11_26. Winnipeg 9-10-15_34.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 6-2-0 (34 shots-31 saves). Winnipeg, Pavelec 2-2-0 (26-22).

A_15,294 (15,015). T_2:34.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Brad Kovachik.

