12:34 am, January 12, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In NE D.C., inbound New York Ave can proceed beyond 9th St/Brentwood Pkwy and past 4th St NE toward Florida Ave in one lane to left.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Sharks-Flames Sum

Sharks-Flames Sum

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 12:30 am 01/12/2017 12:30am
Share
San Jose 2 0 0—2
Calgary 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 14 (Burns, Pavelski), 9:40 (pp). 2, Calgary, Frolik 11 (Engelland, Tkachuk), 11:22. 3, San Jose, Burns 17 (Karlsson, Boedker), 16:06.

Second Period_4, Calgary, Tkachuk 8 (Hamilton, Backlund), 19:28 (pp).

Third Period_5, Calgary, Hamilton 7 (Giordano, Backlund), 17:41.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-7-8_27. Calgary 8-9-11_28.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 2; Calgary 1 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 4-2-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Calgary, Johnson 15-9-1 (27-25).

A_18,912 (19,289). T_2:25.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Vaughan Rody.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Sharks-Flames Sum
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News