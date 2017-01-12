Sharks-Flames Sum

|San Jose
First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 14 (Burns, Pavelski), 9:40 (pp). 2, Calgary, Frolik 11 (Engelland, Tkachuk), 11:22. 3, San Jose, Burns 17 (Karlsson, Boedker), 16:06.
Second Period_4, Calgary, Tkachuk 8 (Hamilton, Backlund), 19:28 (pp).
Third Period_5, Calgary, Hamilton 7 (Giordano, Backlund), 17:41.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-7-8_27. Calgary 8-9-11_28.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 2; Calgary 1 of 2.
Goalies_San Jose, Dell 4-2-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Calgary, Johnson 15-9-1 (27-25).
A_18,912 (19,289). T_2:25.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Vaughan Rody.
